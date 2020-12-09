BNP leader Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2020 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2020 05:46 PM BdST
Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, a former minister and BNP's vice-chairman, has died in hospital care at the age of 80 after contracting the COVID-19 illness.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Ever Care Hospital on Wednesday, BNP's Office Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince said.
Kamal, who served two terms as a minister in the cabinet of Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia, was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia on Nov 19. His was later tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive.
The BNP leader will be buried at his ancestral home in Faridpur, according to his family.
He was elected to parliament from Faridpur-3 constituency five times and served as state minister for LGED, minister for relief and disaster management and minister for health.
