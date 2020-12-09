BNP chief Khaleda, Tarique named in complaint over vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture

AB Siddiqui, president of Jananetri Parishad, submitted the case petition for violation of the Penal Code to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

After hearing the plaintiff's statement, Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder set aside the matter for an order.

The case also implicates Hifazat-e-Islam chief Junaid Ahmed Babunagari, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis' acting secretary general Muhammad Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolon chief Syed Faizul Karim.