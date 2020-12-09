BNP chief Khaleda, Tarique named in complaint over vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2020 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2020 04:21 PM BdST
BNP leaders Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir are named in a complaint filed with a Dhaka court over the vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture and inciting the anti-sculpture movement led by various Islamist groups.
AB Siddiqui, president of Jananetri Parishad, submitted the case petition for violation of the Penal Code to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
After hearing the plaintiff's statement, Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder set aside the matter for an order.
The case also implicates Hifazat-e-Islam chief Junaid Ahmed Babunagari, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis' acting secretary general Muhammad Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolon chief Syed Faizul Karim.
