Bangladesh to UN: No reason to be concerned about relocation of Rohingya
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2020 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2020 09:13 PM BdST
Bangladesh has assured the international community of improved living conditions and security for the Rohingya refugees who are being relocated to the Bhasan Char island from the camps in Cox’s Bazar.
Md Mustafizur Rahman, ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN offices and other international organisations in Geneva, briefed Filippo Grandi, UN high commissioner for refugees, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.
There is “no reason” for the international community to be concerned about the relocation of the Rohingya to Bhasan Char, Mustafizur said.
The government has arranged improved living conditions, livelihood and necessary security for the relocated Rohingya, and ensured that their relocation was voluntary, he said.
The representative drew the UNHCR chief’s attention to local and international media reports on the satisfaction of the refugees after the relocation.
He reiterated the call for mounting pressure on Myanmar to create an environment conducive to safe, dignified, sustainable and quick repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland.
Rohingya refugee Mohammad Jobayer and his family members on the Bhasan Char island after their relocation from Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Reazul Bashar
Grandi praised Bangladesh for sheltering the Rohingya and providing them with humanitarian aid.
He agreed that the refugee crisis should be solved through their repatriation to Myanmar’s Rakhine State and assured the ambassador of cooperation to end the crisis.
Most Read
- Hasina asks why all government projects miss deadlines: official
- Sheikh Hasina ranks 39th on Forbes list of 2020's most powerful women
- Seize Oli Ahmad’s book, block Kanak Sarwar’s videos: High Court
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- DBL Group brings back workers from Ethiopia as conflict continues
- BNP chief Khaleda, Tarique named in complaint over vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture
- Dense fog shrouds Bangladesh as mercury dips further
- In England, William Shakespeare receives a COVID-19 vaccine
- Bangladesh Bank greenlights Citizen Bank amid pandemic