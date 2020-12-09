Bangladesh to UN: No reason to be concerned about relocation of Rohingya

Md Mustafizur Rahman, ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN offices and other international organisations in Geneva, briefed Filippo Grandi, UN high commissioner for refugees, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

There is “no reason” for the international community to be concerned about the relocation of the Rohingya to Bhasan Char, Mustafizur said.

He cited the risky sheltering of a huge number of Rohingya in a limited space, uncertainty over their livelihoods, adverse socio-economic and environmental impact on the host community and increasing security risk as the reasons considered by the government to plan the relocation.

The government has arranged improved living conditions, livelihood and necessary security for the relocated Rohingya, and ensured that their relocation was voluntary, he said.

The representative drew the UNHCR chief’s attention to local and international media reports on the satisfaction of the refugees after the relocation.

He reiterated the call for mounting pressure on Myanmar to create an environment conducive to safe, dignified, sustainable and quick repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland.

Rohingya refugee Mohammad Jobayer and his family members on the Bhasan Char island after their relocation from Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Reazul Bashar

He emphasised that the neighbours, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and countries investing in Myanmar to play their part to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Grandi praised Bangladesh for sheltering the Rohingya and providing them with humanitarian aid.

He agreed that the refugee crisis should be solved through their repatriation to Myanmar’s Rakhine State and assured the ambassador of cooperation to end the crisis.