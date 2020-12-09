Bangladesh honours five eminent women with Rokeya Padak

The government recognised Prof Shirin Akhter for her contributions to women's education while Col Nazma Begum received the award for her role in ensuring women's empowerment through professional development.

Manjulika Chakma received the award for her contributions to the socio-economic development of women, while valiant freedom fighter Begum Mushtari Shafi and Farida Akhter was honoured with the prize for her role in uplifting women through art and literature.

Meanwhile, freedom fighter Farida Akhter also received recognition for her struggle to ensure rights of women in the country.

The award ceremony was held at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the ceremony via a video conference from Ganabhaban. State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the certificate and cheques to the recipients of the award.

Every year, Bangladesh marks the birth and death anniversary of Begum Rokeya, a pioneer in women's education and empowerment, by conferring the award upon women for their outstanding achievements in society.

Begum Rokeya was born on Dec 9, 1880 in Pairaband village in Rangpur. She died on the same date in 1932 in Sodpur, Kolkata.

Throughout her life, Rokeya struggled to ensure equal rights for women in the state, society and in the family.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion of Begum Rokeya Day. The government has arranged different programmes across the country to mark the occasion.