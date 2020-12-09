Bangladesh counts 2,159 new virus cases, 24 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2020 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2020 04:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 2,159 new cases of the coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 484,104.
The death toll surged to 6,930 after 24 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries overshot active cases in the same period as another 4,772 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 405,966.
As many as 17,084 samples were tested at 140 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.69 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 83.86 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 68.26 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,55 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
