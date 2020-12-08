High Court orders legal steps against vandals of Bangabandhu sculpture

The court also ordered the director general of Islamic Foundation and the Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to take measures to create public awareness about the importance of sculptures, murals and portraits and help remove any confusion about them.

The virtual bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the order on Tuesday after an initial hearing on a writ petition that called for steps to preserve the statues, murals and portraits of the Father of the Nation.

Lawyers Shah Monjurul Hoque and Nahid Sultana Juthi argued for the writ petitioner, while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.