Govt extends cabinet secretary’s contract by two years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2020 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2020 03:16 PM BdST
The government has extended the contract of Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam by two years.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order on Tuesday, extending Islam’s contract for two more years from Dec 16, the joining date.
Islam joined as cabinet secretary on Oct 28, 2019. Prior to this assignment, he was posted as senior secretary in the Bridges Division.
Islam belongs to BCS 1982 (special) batch. He joined Bangladesh Civil Service in 1983 and worked invarious capacities both at field and central level. He worked in various projects funded by development partners, including the World Bank, according to the Cabinet Division website.
He obtained his BSS (Hons) and MSS degrees in Social Welfare from Dhaka University. He holds a postgraduate diploma in Development Planning.
Islam is married to Kamrun Nahar, who is also a government secretary.
