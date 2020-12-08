Five die as two trucks collide on Dhaka-Tangail highway
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2020 10:24 AM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2020 10:26 AM BdST
Two trucks have collided head-on in Tangail Sadar Upazila, leaving at least five people dead and another injured.
The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway in the Badekoya area of Rabna Bypass at around 4:30 am on Tuesday, said OC Md Kamal Hossain of the highway police’s Elenga outpost.
The police could not identify the victims immediately.
“The driver of the Dhaka-bound vehicle inadvertently changed lanes at the U-turn of Rabna bypass. It then collided head-on with another truck coming from the opposite direction.”
The locals immediately started to rescue the injured after the accident. Later, the fire service also joined the rescue operation.
Four people died on the spot. Two others were rushed to Tangail Sadar Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, said OC Kamal.
