Five die as two trucks collide on Dhaka-Tangail highway

The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge highway in the Badekoya area of Rabna Bypass at around 4:30 am on Tuesday, said OC Md Kamal Hossain of the highway police’s Elenga outpost.

The police could not identify the victims immediately.

A truck was transporting tomatoes from North Bengal to Dhaka, he said. The other truck was heading towards North Bengal from Dhaka with engine parts.

“The driver of the Dhaka-bound vehicle inadvertently changed lanes at the U-turn of Rabna bypass. It then collided head-on with another truck coming from the opposite direction.”

The locals immediately started to rescue the injured after the accident. Later, the fire service also joined the rescue operation.

“Several day labourers were going towards North Bengal in the truck carrying engine parts. When the truck overturned during the collision, they were crushed by the heavy machinery,” Aminul Islam, a local resident who took part in the rescue operation, told bdnews24.com.

Four people died on the spot. Two others were rushed to Tangail Sadar Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, said OC Kamal.