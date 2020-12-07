Van-driver jailed for life for raping madrasa student in Dhaka slum

Judge Kamrunnahar of Dhaka's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 gave the ruling in the presence of the accused, van-driver Sabuj Miah, on Monday.

The convict was a friend of the child's father as well as being their neighbour. The victim's father also drove a van with Sabuj while working as a vendor to provide for his family, said the tribunal's Special Public Prosecutor Afroza Farhana Ahmed.

According to the case dossier, the incident occurred on Aug 1, 2017 while the victim's parents were out working. In the absence of her parents, Sabuj entered the house on the basis of his friendship with the girl's father before tying up her hands and feet with a piece of cloth and raping her.

He also threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the incident. After he left, the girl told a woman next door about what had happened. The woman then apprehended Sabuj with the help of her neighbours when he confessed about his misdeeds.

When the girl's parents returned home, Sabuj was handed over to the police. The next day, the girl's mother filed a case with the Banani police station.

After an investigation, the pressed formal charges against Sabuj on March 29, 2018. The chargesheet noted that the evidence found in the girl's clothing matched Sabuj's DNA sample. The court later heard the testimonies of seven witnesses before reaching the verdict.

While delivering her verdict, the judge said, “The girl's life has been ruined by the incident. She used to go to school but the incident put a stop to that. The family was later forced to marry her off.”