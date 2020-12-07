Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders

They stand accused of defaming Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the name of opposing his statue.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder issued the order asking PBI to submit the investigation report by Jan 7 following a hearing of the plaintiff's statement on Monday.

Muktijuddho Mancha and Bangabandhu Foundation have filed two appeals with the magistrate’s court separately to bring sedition charges against Islamist leaders Junaid Babunagari, Mamunul Haque and Sayed Faizul Karim

Muktijuddho Mancha’s President Aminul Islam Bulbul filed the first appeal with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court accusing Hifazat-e Islam chief Babunagari, the party’s Joint Secretary General Mamunul and Nayeb-e-Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Faizul on Sunday.

Advocate Abdul Malek, president of Bangabandhu Foundation, accused Mamunul in the other case.

The charges in the first case were brought against the accused under Section 120B, 124A, 505A of the Penal Code.

It said that the accused “used Islam as a shield giving ludicrous explanations of the religion to give hateful, imaginary and provocative speeches”. They are involved in a “treasonous” conspiracy to create hatred towards the Liberation War, Bangabandhu and the constitution among Muslims.

In the second appeal filed by Malek, charges were brought under Section 120B, 153, 124A. It said that Mamunul threatened to deface a statue of Bangabandhu during a meeting, which has put the nation and the government in danger of instability.

Islamists objected to the construction of Bangabandhu’s statue at a rally under the banner of ‘Towhidi Janata Oikya Parishad’ in Dhaka’s Gendaria on Nov 13.

Mamunul, who heads Bangladesh Khelafat Jubo Majlish, opposed the construction of Bangabandhu’s statue at a separate programme of the organisation at the BMA Auditorium in the capital the same day.

On Nov 27, Babunagari threatened to ‘pull down’ statues no matter which party erects them at a religious gathering in Chattogram’s Hathazari.

Amidst the countrywide protests against the statements of the Islamist leaders, an under-construction statue of the Bangabandhu was vandalised in Kushtia city late Friday.