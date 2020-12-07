Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2020 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 03:45 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has put the Police Bureau of Investigation in charge of investigating the sedition cases filed against Islamist leaders Junaid Babunagari, Mamunul Haque and Sayed Faizul Karim
They stand accused of defaming Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the name of opposing his statue.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder issued the order asking PBI to submit the investigation report by Jan 7 following a hearing of the plaintiff's statement on Monday.
Muktijuddho Mancha and Bangabandhu Foundation have filed two appeals with the magistrate’s court separately to bring sedition charges against Islamist leaders Junaid Babunagari, Mamunul Haque and Sayed Faizul Karim
Muktijuddho Mancha’s President Aminul Islam Bulbul filed the first appeal with Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court accusing Hifazat-e Islam chief Babunagari, the party’s Joint Secretary General Mamunul and Nayeb-e-Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Faizul on Sunday.
Advocate Abdul Malek, president of Bangabandhu Foundation, accused Mamunul in the other case.
The charges in the first case were brought against the accused under Section 120B, 124A, 505A of the Penal Code.
It said that the accused “used Islam as a shield giving ludicrous explanations of the religion to give hateful, imaginary and provocative speeches”. They are involved in a “treasonous” conspiracy to create hatred towards the Liberation War, Bangabandhu and the constitution among Muslims.
In the second appeal filed by Malek, charges were brought under Section 120B, 153, 124A. It said that Mamunul threatened to deface a statue of Bangabandhu during a meeting, which has put the nation and the government in danger of instability.
Islamists objected to the construction of Bangabandhu’s statue at a rally under the banner of ‘Towhidi Janata Oikya Parishad’ in Dhaka’s Gendaria on Nov 13.
Mamunul, who heads Bangladesh Khelafat Jubo Majlish, opposed the construction of Bangabandhu’s statue at a separate programme of the organisation at the BMA Auditorium in the capital the same day.
On Nov 27, Babunagari threatened to ‘pull down’ statues no matter which party erects them at a religious gathering in Chattogram’s Hathazari.
Amidst the countrywide protests against the statements of the Islamist leaders, an under-construction statue of the Bangabandhu was vandalised in Kushtia city late Friday.
- HC orders protection of Bangabandhu murals
- Dipu Moni contracts COVID-19
- Islamist leaders face sedition cases
- Land grabbers shift belongings as eviction drive continues
- Statue vandals are ‘from a madrasa’
- Govt reports 1,666 new virus cases, 31 deaths
- Oil carriages derail in Habiganj
- Two Bangabandhu statue vandals identified
Most Read
- Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- Bangabandhu statue vandals in Kushtia are ‘from a madrasa’
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
- AL sees ‘ulterior motive’ in statue debate, BNP alleges ‘government plot’
- Bangladesh FDI inflow continues its downward trend in pandemic
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Police identify two vandals of Bangabandhu statue from CCTV footage in Kushtia
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue