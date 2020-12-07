Six dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Habiganj
Habiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2020 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 06:30 PM BdST
At least six people have been killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Habiganj's Nabiganj Upazila.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Upazila's Satahail area around 4 pm Monday, according to Nabiganj Police OC Azizur Rahman.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
A Sylhet-bound BRTC bus from Cumilla slammed into a CNG-powered autorickshaw from the opposite direction, with both vehicles crashing into a roadside ditch after the collision, said OC Azizur.
"Six bodies, including a child's, was recovered from the scene."Fire service and Sherpur Highway Police personnel subsequently started a rescue operation with the help of some locals, he added.
The injured have been sent to a hospital.
The authorities, however, fear that the death toll from the incident could climb.
