Six dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Habiganj

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Upazila's Satahail area around 4 pm Monday, according to Nabiganj Police OC Azizur Rahman.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

A Sylhet-bound BRTC bus from Cumilla slammed into a CNG-powered autorickshaw from the opposite direction, with both vehicles crashing into a roadside ditch after the collision, said OC Azizur.

"Six bodies, including a child's, was recovered from the scene."Fire service and Sherpur Highway Police personnel subsequently started a rescue operation with the help of some locals, he added.

The injured have been sent to a hospital.

The authorities, however, fear that the death toll from the incident could climb.