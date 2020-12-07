Land grabbers along Buriganga shift belongings as BIWTA continues eviction drive
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2020 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 12:50 PM BdST
Residents of Kamalbag neighbourhood beside the Buriganga river in Old Dhaka are removing their belongings as Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has kicked off an eviction drive.
People were seen removing heavy machinery from their shops as BIWTA began the eviction drive against illegal occupants and structures at 10 am on Monday.
Some tin-roofed houses with concrete walls were demolished, said Rezaul Karim, assistant director of BIWTA. The drive will continue until 4 pm.
On Sunday, the BIWTA ran an eviction drive in Old Dhaka’s Swarighat neighbourhood and demolished 165 illegal structures, Rezaul Karim said.
In a bid to save the river banks around Dhaka from encroachers, the BIWTA launched crackdowns in parts of the city. An eviction drive continued in Babubazar on Nov 22-23.
All illegal structures beside the river from Imamganj in Chawkbazar and Lalbag to Loharpool will be demolished, according to the BIWTA.
Meanwhile, lawmaker Haji Mohammad Selim on Sunday tore down an illegal structure which he himself had built on the banks of the Buriganga.
The Dhaka-7 MP allegedly occupied the land, which encroaches upon the riverbank, and put up a signboard of 'Madina Water Tank' there despite claims from his associates claim that they were renting the establishment.
