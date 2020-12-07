Home > Bangladesh

Education Minister Dipu Moni contracts COVID-19

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Dec 2020 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 02:08 PM BdST

Education Minister Dipu Moni has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The education minister has been suffering from fever since Saturday. Her test report for COVID-19 came back positive on Sunday," the ministry's spokesman Abul Khair told bdnews24.com on Monday.

“The minister is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and receiving treatment in isolation at home.”

