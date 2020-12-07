Education Minister Dipu Moni contracts COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2020 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 02:08 PM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"The education minister has been suffering from fever since Saturday. Her test report for COVID-19 came back positive on Sunday," the ministry's spokesman Abul Khair told bdnews24.com on Monday.
“The minister is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and receiving treatment in isolation at home.”
More stories
- HC orders protection of Bangabandhu murals
- Dipu Moni contracts COVID-19
- Islamist leaders face sedition cases
- Land grabbers shift belongings as eviction drive continues
- Statue vandals are ‘from a madrasa’
- Govt reports 1,666 new virus cases, 31 deaths
- Oil carriages derail in Habiganj
- Two Bangabandhu statue vandals identified
Most Read
- Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- Bangabandhu statue vandals in Kushtia are ‘from a madrasa’
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
- AL sees ‘ulterior motive’ in statue debate, BNP alleges ‘government plot’
- Bangladesh FDI inflow continues its downward trend in pandemic
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Police identify two vandals of Bangabandhu statue from CCTV footage in Kushtia
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue