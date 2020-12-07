Bangladesh reports 2,198 new virus cases, another 36 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2020 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 04:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,198 new cases of the coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 479,743.
The death toll surged to 6,874 after 36 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,663 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 398,623.
As many as 14,369 samples were tested at 137 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 15.30 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 83.09 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 67.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.53 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- HC orders protection of Bangabandhu murals
- Dipu Moni contracts COVID-19
- Islamist leaders face sedition cases
- Land grabbers shift belongings as eviction drive continues
- Statue vandals are ‘from a madrasa’
- Govt reports 1,666 new virus cases, 31 deaths
- Oil carriages derail in Habiganj
- Two Bangabandhu statue vandals identified
Most Read
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
- Bangabandhu statue vandals in Kushtia are ‘from a madrasa’
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
- AL sees ‘ulterior motive’ in statue debate, BNP alleges ‘government plot’
- Is ‘natural immunity’ from COVID better than a vaccine?
- Education Minister Dipu Moni contracts COVID-19
- Bangladesh FDI inflow continues its downward trend in pandemic