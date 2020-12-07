Bangladesh forms committee to manage Rohingya, monitor camp security

The committee will also monitor law and order in the refugee camps, and assist the national committee on law and order.

It will meet at least once every month, and can call meetings any time it deems necessary.

The Chattogram divisional commissioner is heading the committee of 15 announced on Sunday.

The members include the commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation; Cox’s Bazar deputy commissioner, the district’s superintendent of police and civil surgeon, Ramu Sector commander of Border Guard Bangladesh, additional director of the Department of Narcotics Control in Chattogram, and additional director of the National Security Intelligence in Cox’s Bazar.

The others are GS of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence in Cox’s Bazar, commander of Rapid Action Battalion-15, general officer commanding of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, commander of Armed Police Battalions 15 and 16, commandant of Ansar and Village Defence Party in Cox’s Bazar, and representatives of the directors general of Coast Guard, and Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Most of the over 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have taken shelter in the cramped Cox’s Bazar camps.

The government has recently shipped more than 1,600 refugees from Cox’s Bazar to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali.

It plans to relocate total 100,000 refugees to a housing project on the island. The government has cited security among other reasons behind the plan.