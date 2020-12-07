Bangladesh forms committee to manage Rohingya, monitor camp security
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2020 02:24 AM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 02:24 AM BdST
The government has formed an executive committee to manage and coordinate the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar.
The committee will also monitor law and order in the refugee camps, and assist the national committee on law and order.
It will meet at least once every month, and can call meetings any time it deems necessary.
The Chattogram divisional commissioner is heading the committee of 15 announced on Sunday.
File Photo
The others are GS of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence in Cox’s Bazar, commander of Rapid Action Battalion-15, general officer commanding of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division, commander of Armed Police Battalions 15 and 16, commandant of Ansar and Village Defence Party in Cox’s Bazar, and representatives of the directors general of Coast Guard, and Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Most of the over 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have taken shelter in the cramped Cox’s Bazar camps.
The government has recently shipped more than 1,600 refugees from Cox’s Bazar to the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali.
It plans to relocate total 100,000 refugees to a housing project on the island. The government has cited security among other reasons behind the plan.
- Statue vandals are ‘from a madrasa’
- Govt reports 1,666 new virus cases, 31 deaths
- Oil carriages derail in Habiganj
- Two Bangabandhu statue vandals identified
- Haji Selim demolishes own illegal structure
- Fishing festival in Pabna
- Fog halts ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar
- Rapist weds victim in jail
Most Read
- Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Bangabandhu statue vandals in Kushtia are ‘from a madrasa’
- Bhasan Char comes alive with Rohingya residents. Now they want to bring in more refugees
- Is ‘natural immunity’ from COVID better than a vaccine?
- Bangladesh FDI inflow continues its downward trend in pandemic
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia amid anti-sculpture movement by Islamist groups
- Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India, media say