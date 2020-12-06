Rapist marries his victim in Bangladesh jail on court nod
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2020 04:01 AM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 04:01 AM BdST
A man sentenced to life for rape has married his victim in Rajshahi Central Prison following permission by the High Court.
The wedding took place at the jail gates on Saturday, said Senior Jail Superintendent Subrata Kumar Bala.
The lifer will be released on bail as per court orders, he said.
According to case dossier, the convict raped and impregnated the victim after promising to marry her in 2011 when she was 14 years old.
But later he declined to marry her, prompting the victim to bring charges against him at Godagari Police Station. The Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal sentenced him to life in prison in 2012.
The woman, still in her teen years, gave birth to their child and the boy, now 9-year old, was present during the wedding administered by a priest on Saturday.
The convict recently filed a petition for bail at the High Court.
SM Shahed Chowdhury, the lawyer for the rapist, had told the High Court at the hearing that the bail was necessary because the victim and the convict agreed to marry.
The High Court panel of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the orders on Oct 22.
Senior Jail Superintendent Subrata said a report on the wedding would be filed at the court.
Most Read
- Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia amid anti-sculpture movement by Islamist groups
- Bangladesh shuts production at 6 state-owned sugar mills amid mounting losses
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- Filled with joy and hope, first Rohingya refugees move to new homes in Bhasan Char
- Bangladesh warns UN, rights groups not to 'misinterpret, undermine genuine efforts’ on Rohingya relocation
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
- Bangladesh pro-liberation group to sue Islamists as govt calls for calm over statue issue
- Bangladesh launches antigen tests for COVID-19 in 10 districts
- As China, India announce plans to dam Brahmaputra, experts weigh the risks for Bangladesh