Rapist marries his victim in Bangladesh jail on court nod

The wedding took place at the jail gates on Saturday, said Senior Jail Superintendent Subrata Kumar Bala.

The lifer will be released on bail as per court orders, he said.

According to case dossier, the convict raped and impregnated the victim after promising to marry her in 2011 when she was 14 years old.

But later he declined to marry her, prompting the victim to bring charges against him at Godagari Police Station. The Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal sentenced him to life in prison in 2012.

The woman, still in her teen years, gave birth to their child and the boy, now 9-year old, was present during the wedding administered by a priest on Saturday.

The convict recently filed a petition for bail at the High Court.

SM Shahed Chowdhury, the lawyer for the rapist, had told the High Court at the hearing that the bail was necessary because the victim and the convict agreed to marry.

The High Court panel of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the orders on Oct 22.

Senior Jail Superintendent Subrata said a report on the wedding would be filed at the court.