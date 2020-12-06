Police identify two vandals of Bangabandhu statue from CCTV footage in Kushtia
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2020 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 03:50 PM BdST
Police have identified from CCTV footage two men who defaced a statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under the cover of night in Kushtia amid a clamour from Islamic groups to stop building statues of the Father of the Nation.
The men, clad in Panjabis and skull caps, were seen walking towards the under-construction statue before climbing up a ladder and vandalising it at around 2 am Saturday.
The Kushtia Municipality took the initiative to build three statues of Bangabandhu at the site. Work on the statue targeted by the vandals was almost complete before the incident.
“We're almost done with the construction of one of Bangabandhu’s statues. Suddenly, the vandals broke its right hand, damaged the entirety of the face and parts of the its left hand at night,” Robiul Islam, executive engineer of Kushtia Municipality, told bdnews24.com.
Different groups and organisations expressed grievances over the matter after it came to their notice on Saturday morning.
