Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka

The Dhaka-7 MP allegedly occupied the land, which encroaches upon the riverbank, and put up a signboard of 'Madina Water Tank' there despite claims from his associates claim that they were renting the establishment.

A police official, asking to remain anonymous, said the authorities went to the scene on Sunday and found the illegal structure had already been demolished.

Selim's associates said they took it upon themselves to dismantle the structure, fearing that their goods would have been damaged had the BIWTA undertaken the task.

Selim was not the owner of the establishment but he rented the place to use it as a warehouse of his company, Madina Group, his aide Mohiuddin Ahmed Belal told bdnews24.com.

He did not mention from whom the land was rented amid allegations from some locals that Selim had occupied the illegal land.

Meanwhile, the BIWTA demolished several illegal structures in front of Swarighat Chan Sardar Cold Storage.

Rezaul Karim, assistant director of BIWTA, said around 50 illegal establishments had been demolished during the drive which began around 11:30 am.

The drive, aimed at protecting the Buriganga from encroachment, kicked off in Babubazar on Nov 22.

According to the BIWTA, all illegal structures along the Buriganga river from Imamganj to Loharpool under Chawkbazar and Lalbagh police stations in Old Dhaka will be removed between Sunday and Monday.