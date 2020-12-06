Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2020 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 03:36 PM BdST
Lawmaker Haji Mohammad Selim has preemptively torn down an illegal structure which he himself had built on the banks of the Buriganga ahead of an eviction drive by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority in Old Dhaka's Swarighat.
The Dhaka-7 MP allegedly occupied the land, which encroaches upon the riverbank, and put up a signboard of 'Madina Water Tank' there despite claims from his associates claim that they were renting the establishment.
A police official, asking to remain anonymous, said the authorities went to the scene on Sunday and found the illegal structure had already been demolished.
Selim was not the owner of the establishment but he rented the place to use it as a warehouse of his company, Madina Group, his aide Mohiuddin Ahmed Belal told bdnews24.com.
He did not mention from whom the land was rented amid allegations from some locals that Selim had occupied the illegal land.
Meanwhile, the BIWTA demolished several illegal structures in front of Swarighat Chan Sardar Cold Storage.
The drive, aimed at protecting the Buriganga from encroachment, kicked off in Babubazar on Nov 22.
According to the BIWTA, all illegal structures along the Buriganga river from Imamganj to Loharpool under Chawkbazar and Lalbagh police stations in Old Dhaka will be removed between Sunday and Monday.
Most Read
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue
- Bhasan Char comes alive with Rohingya residents. Now they want to bring in more refugees
- Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia amid anti-sculpture movement by Islamist groups
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Bangladesh pro-liberation group to sue Islamists as govt calls for calm over statue issue
- Is ‘natural immunity’ from COVID better than a vaccine?
- Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
- With the promise of a better life, Bhasan Char awaits Rohingya refugees
- Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India, media say
- As tourists arrive, Cox’s Bazar springs back to life. But virus worries linger