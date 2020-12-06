Fishing festival draws crowds in Pabna

The water in Dikshir Beel has not completely dried out yet and therefore, not many fishes have been caught at this stage, said Abdul Aziz, a fish hunter from Natore’s Baraigram. However, the ‘Baut’ festival is not just about catching fishes but also about everyone having fun together at the swamp. So, Abdul is not unhappy about not being able to catch a lot of fishes. To him, it is all about having a good time.