Ferry operations resume on Shimulia-Banglabazar route as fog lifts

Normal services restarted at 10:40 am Sunday after the fog subsided, according to BIWTC officials.

Two ferries had left Banglabazar earlier in the day only to be forced to anchor in the middle of the river due to the poor visibility, according to BIWTC Manager Prafulla Chauhan. The vessels are now en route to their destination, he said.

As the visibility deteriorated, ferry services were suspended to avoid any mishaps on the fog-covered waterway, the official said.

As many as 12 ferries will now ply the route, according to the BIWTC.

The delay had left around 200 vehicles stranded on both sides of the route.