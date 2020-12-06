Ferry operations resume on Shimulia-Banglabazar route as fog lifts
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2020 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 01:33 PM BdST
River transport services on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route along the Padma River have resumed after heavy fog disrupted ferry crossing for almost seven hours.
Normal services restarted at 10:40 am Sunday after the fog subsided, according to BIWTC officials.
Two ferries had left Banglabazar earlier in the day only to be forced to anchor in the middle of the river due to the poor visibility, according to BIWTC Manager Prafulla Chauhan. The vessels are now en route to their destination, he said.
As many as 12 ferries will now ply the route, according to the BIWTC.
The delay had left around 200 vehicles stranded on both sides of the route.
