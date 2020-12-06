EC revokes Charbhadrasan Upazila by-election over MP Nixon code breach
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2020 11:04 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 11:04 PM BdST
The Election Commission or EC has cancelled the recently held by-election to Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad that was marred by allegations of violation of code of conduct against MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon.
The commission took the decision on Sunday after investigating allegations of irregularities in the by-election held on Oct 10 for the Upazila chairman’s post.
A three-member committee formed by the EC to investigate the allegations found evidence of irregularities, the EC said citing the committee’s report.
A new date for a fresh by-election to the Upazila council will be announced later, Atiar Rahman, deputy secretary of EC, said in a notice.
Kawsar Hossain, general secretary of the Awami League's Charbhadrasan Upazila, won the vote held after the death of the chairman of the Upazila Parishad.
Later, the Election Commission sued Nixon, an independent MP and Jubo League leader, on charges of harassing and threatening polling officials in support of Kawsar.
Nixon had faced the ire of government officials for his alleged remarks at that time.
