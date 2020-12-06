Derailment of oil carriages snaps rail links to Sylhet
Habiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2020 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 04:14 PM BdST
The authorities have suspended railway communication to Sylhet after four oil carriages of freight train went off the tracks and caught fire in Habiganj.
The incident occurred near Shahjibazar station in Madhabpur Upazila around 12pm on Sunday, railway officials said.
The train was en route to Chattogram from Sylhet, said Station Master Abdul Qaiyum.
Fire-fighting units from Shayestaganj subsequently rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control as locals scrambled to gather the spilled oil.
A rescue train from Akhaura was on its way to salvage the coaches, the station master added.
