Derailment of oil carriages snaps rail links to Sylhet

The incident occurred near Shahjibazar station in Madhabpur Upazila around 12pm on Sunday, railway officials said.

The train was en route to Chattogram from Sylhet, said Station Master Abdul Qaiyum.

“As the train approached the Shahjibazar Railway Station, four of the coaches had suddenly derailed before bursting into flames,” he said.

Fire-fighting units from Shayestaganj subsequently rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control as locals scrambled to gather the spilled oil.

A rescue train from Akhaura was on its way to salvage the coaches, the station master added.