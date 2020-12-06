Bangladesh reports 1,666 new virus cases, deaths surge by 31
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2020 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 04:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,666 new cases of the coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 477,545.
The death toll surged to 6,838 after 31 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,552 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 395,960.
As many as 13,218 samples were tested at 137 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 12.60 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 82.92 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 66.62 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.53 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
