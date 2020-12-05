Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2020 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2020 01:39 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to act always in service and out of love for the country and its people.
She made the call while attending the closing out parade of the BGB's 95th batch via video conference from Ganabhaban on Saturday.
"I will say this, we have to fulfil our responsibilities with the attitude to serve the country and the nation," she said.
“You must love the country and its people. You must work for people. Remember, the better this country is economically, the better off your families will be.”
The Awami League chief recalled the speech delivered by her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Dec 5, 1974 while participating in the concluding parade of the border security force's third batch of recruits.
In that speech, Bangabandhu highlighted the 'great duty' that had been entrusted on them and said, “My order to you is to put an end to smuggling. I believe you can. I have faith in you. Remember that smugglers have no caste, no religion. They are beasts under the guise of human beings. They send the resources of this country abroad out of greed for a small amount of money.”
Calling on the BGB personnel to abide by the directives given by the Father of the Nation, Hasina said, "I hope you will work with sincerity to protect our sovereignty, freedom as well as to prevent such misdeeds. Because these words are still relevant today.”
