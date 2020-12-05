Filled with joy and hope, first Rohingya refugees move to new homes in Bhasan Char
Reazul Bashar, from Bhasan Char, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2020 12:04 AM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2020 12:04 AM BdST
The international community is concerned about them, those living in the squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar doubt their decision. But the joy of having a new home radiating out of the faces of the first batch of Rohingya refugees trumped it all when they stood before the rows of red-roofed houses in Bhasan Char island.
They crossed the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar over three years ago to take shelter at shanties in congested, unsafe and unhealthy camps, leaving behind bodies of loved ones and burning homes.
At Bhasan Char, all the relocated Rohingya families are getting separate rooms with cooking facilities, electricity and sewerage systems, along with playgrounds, storm shelters, and livelihood opportunities.
The first batch of 1,642 refugees reached the 13,000-acre island on the Meghna estuary in Noakhali’s Hatia by six navy and one army vessels on Friday afternoon after a two-day journey.
When officials asked the relocated Rohingya refugees to move to their new homes at Bhasan Char island after special prayers at a warehouse, the leaders of small groups of refugees began shouting to gather the members, helping them locate their designated houses. The enthusiasm buried the tiredness from the journey.
Their sprint towards the purpose-built shelters carrying children on their shoulders and hauling the belongings and dear ones along gives the impression that their long wait has finally ended.
“The wait has ended. We’re very happy to have the first batch of Rohingya here. It’s a day for celebration here,” said Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, the director of the Ashrayan or shelter project for the Rohingya at Bhasan Char.
NEW BEGINNING
The refugees gathered at the Ghumdhum Transit Camp near Kutupalong camp on Wednesday ahead of the move to Bhasan Char. On Thursday, they were moved to Chattogram in bus convoys escorted by the Rapid Action Battalion and police.
The authorities made seating arrangements for them on the decks. Around a dozen other vessels of the Navy and the Coast Guard escorted those shipping the Rohingya.
Two navy ships transported over 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to the Rohingya to Bhasan Char on Thursday.
The refugees, many of whom had crossed the sea and the Naf river by fragile makeshift rafts into Bangladesh in 2017, began looking around with curiosity when the navy and army vessels set sail.
During the nearly three and a half hour-long sea journey, they were served Morog Polau.
“We have fled Myanmar and taken shelter in Bangladesh to save our honour and lives.
The government of this country has given us shelter. We don’t have complaints about staying in wherever they want us,” said one of the refugees, Ramjan Ali, who travelled from the Kutupalong camp with his wife and three children.
