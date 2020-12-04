Six dead as truck slams into bus in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2020 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2020 11:17 AM BdST
At least six people have been killed and five others injured after a truck ploughed into the back of a parked bus in Tangail's Mirzapur Upazila.
The incident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Upazila's Kurni area around 7am Friday, according to Mirzapur Police OC Sayedur Rahman.
Four people died on the spot while two others passed away en route to the hospital.
Officials at the scene, however, fear that the death toll could climb.
