Rohingya must have choice on going to Bangladesh island: UN
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2020 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2020 05:23 PM BdST
Rohingya refugees must be able to make free and informed decisions about relocating to Bangladesh's Bhashan Char island, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday as naval vessels began carrying some 1,600 towards the remote site.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on Bangladesh to uphold its commitment that relocation of Rohingya to the island will be voluntary, spokesman Babar Baloch told a UN briefing in Geneva.
UNHCR stood ready to evaluate conditions on the island to ensure that it is a "safe and sustainable place for refugees to live", if permitted by the government, he said.
More stories
- Govt reports 2,252 new virus cases, 24 deaths
- Hifazat seeks Hasina meeting
- 1971 atrocities are unshakeable: Hasina
- Damming Brahmaputra: Should Bangladesh worry?
- Charges against ‘Golden Monir’ approved
- Bangladesh urged not to ship Rohingya to island
- Medical, dental admission tests in March next year
- 8 indicted over MC College rape
Most Read
- As China, India announce plans to dam Brahmaputra, experts weigh the risks for Bangladesh
- Jamalpur’s Shampa pulled rickshaw-van to provide for family. PM Hasina comes to her rescue
- Hifazat leaders trying to meet Hasina over their opposition to Bangabandhu statue
- Gitanjali Rao is TIME's first-ever Kid of the Year
- Bangladesh ships over 1,600 Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island
- New US citizenship test is longer and more difficult
- Actor, former minister Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID-19
- Bangladesh starts relocating first group of Rohingya to Bhasan Char island
- Pandemic threatens to pull the plug on cash-strapped kindergartens in Bangladesh
- India-Bangladesh pipeline construction begins in Dinajpur