Bangladesh ships over 1,600 Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island
Reazul Bashar, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Dec 2020 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2020 12:15 PM BdST
At least seven ships carrying 1,642 Rohingya refugees from Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar have set sail for the island of Bhasan Char in Noakhali.
The ships departed Chattogram jetties around 10:15 am Friday, according to Lt Commander MKZ Shamim of Bangladesh Navy.
The buses were escorted by the Rapid Action Battalion and police personnel for security.
They later boarded seven navy and army vessels headed for the Bay of Bengal island on Friday morning, with the authorities making seating arrangements for on the decks of the ships.
Two navy ships have already transported over 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to the Rohingya to Bhasan Char on Thursday, navy officials said.
Two years ago, the government made plans to relocate a portion of the 1.1 million forcibly-displaced Rohingya people living in and outside the refugee camps along Bangladesh's south coast to Bhasan Char, situated in the Meghna River's estuary near Hatia.
However, the process of relocation failed to get off the ground due to the reluctance of the Rohingya refugees to move to the uninhabited island.
Bhasan Char currently shelters around 300 Rohingya, who were rescued at sea while on their way to Malaysia.
Later on Sept 5, a delegation of Rohingya refugees from the Cox's Bazar camps was sent on a visit to Bhasan Char.
However, the UNHCR and other international organisations have maintained distance from the government's initiative of relocating the Rohingya to Bhasan Char.
In a statement on Wednesday, the United Nations said it has not been involved in preparations for this movement or the identification of the refugees and has limited information on the overall relocation exercise.
The Human Rights Watch also urged the government to stop relocating the Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char.
- Hifazat seeks Hasina meeting
- 1971 atrocities are unshakeable: Hasina
- Damming Brahmaputra: Should Bangladesh worry?
- Charges against ‘Golden Monir’ approved
- Bangladesh urged not to ship Rohingya to island
- Medical, dental admission tests in March next year
- 8 indicted over MC College rape
- Antigen tests begin Saturday
Most Read
- Jamalpur’s Shampa pulled rickshaw-van to provide for family. PM Hasina comes to her rescue
- As China, India announce plans to dam Brahmaputra, experts weigh the risks for Bangladesh
- Hifazat leaders trying to meet Hasina over their opposition to Bangabandhu statue
- Pandemic threatens to pull the plug on cash-strapped kindergartens in Bangladesh
- Gitanjali Rao is TIME's first-ever Kid of the Year
- Rights groups urge Bangladesh not to ship Rohingya to island
- Bangladesh starts relocating first group of Rohingya to Bhasan Char island
- New US citizenship test is longer and more difficult
- Actor, former minister Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID-19
- Bangladesh to hold 100-day online quiz competition on Bangabandhu