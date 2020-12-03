Woman, four others to hang for murder of husband in Khagrachhari
Khagrachhari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2020 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2020 04:13 PM BdST
A court has handed down the capital punishment to a woman and her four accomplices for the murder of her husband over an extramarital affair in Khagrachhari's Guimara in 2016.
Khagrachhari District and Sessions Judge Reza Md Alamgir on Thursday passed the death sentence alongside imposing a fine of Tk 5,000 on each of the convicts.
The convicts are Rabeya Akhter, 35, Saiful Islam, 24, Md Firoz, 28, Md Abul Kalam, 22, and Md Abul Asad alias Mithu, 20. Four of them were in the dock when the verdict was passed.
They submitted the chargesheet seven months later on Sept 5, with the court delivering its verdict nearly four years later after hearing the testimonies of 12 witnesses.
In an immediate reaction, the prosecution expressed satisfaction with the verdict. Meanwhile, defence counsel Md Arif Uddin said that he would appeal against the verdict to the High Court.
