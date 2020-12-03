Woman, four others to hang for murder of husband in Khagrachhari

Khagrachhari District and Sessions Judge Reza Md Alamgir on Thursday passed the death sentence alongside imposing a fine of Tk 5,000 on each of the convicts.

The convicts are Rabeya Akhter, 35, Saiful Islam, 24, Md Firoz, 28, Md Abul Kalam, 22, and Md Abul Asad alias Mithu, 20. Four of them were in the dock when the verdict was passed.

According to state prosecutor Bidhan Kanungo, Rabia Akhter conspired to have her husband murdered in exchange for money over an extramarital affair on February 5, 2016 in Guimara Upazila's Rabindra Para. Guimara Police, as plaintiff, subsequently started the case a day after recovering the body.

They submitted the chargesheet seven months later on Sept 5, with the court delivering its verdict nearly four years later after hearing the testimonies of 12 witnesses.

In an immediate reaction, the prosecution expressed satisfaction with the verdict. Meanwhile, defence counsel Md Arif Uddin said that he would appeal against the verdict to the High Court.