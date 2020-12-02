Police remove suspicious bag from near US embassy’s annex building in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Dec 2020 08:31 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2020 08:42 PM BdST
The police have removed a suspicious bag from near an annex building of the US embassy in Dhaka's Gulshan.
The bomb disposal unit of the police found a tin can wrapped by tape and filled with sand and wires, but no explosives inside the bag, said Ashraful Islam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s diplomatic division.
Two young men left the bag on the footpath outside the building, which is far away from the main embassy complex, Ashraful said.
The police were trying to identify the suspects from security camera footage, he added.
