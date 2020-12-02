Arrest order issued for Baul singer Rita Dewan in digital security case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Dec 2020 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2020 02:01 PM BdST
A court has issued an arrest order for Baul singer Rita Dewan, who is facing charges of hurting religious sentiments in a case under the Digital Security Act.
Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal Judge Jaglul Hossain executed the warrant after taking into account a report over the matter by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Wednesday.
Rita and two others were sued for allegedly making derogatory comments about Islam during the performance of a song.
PBI Inspector Mizanur Rahman submitted a report to the tribunal on Oct 29 on the basis of finding "preliminary evidence" against the three over the charges.
Dhaka Bar Association member Md Imrul Hasan started the lawsuit under the non-bailable section 28 of the Digital Security Act on Feb 2. The judge subsequently tasked the PBI with investigating the allegations.
The case alleges that Rita made "bold and vulgar" remarks about 'Allah' while competing in a 'Pala gaan' (musical duel) event.
The song purportedly hurt the religious sentiments of the "Muslim community" when it later went viral on YouTube, according to Hasan.
Section 28 (1) of the Digital Security Act provides that "if any person or group intentionally or knowingly with the aim of hurting religious sentiments or values or with the intention to provoke publish or broadcast anything by means of any website or any electronic format which hurts religious sentiment or values, then such activity will be considered an offence."
