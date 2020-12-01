What does imprisonment for life mean? Bangladesh court explains

A seven-member virtual bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain crystalised the opaque legal issue on Tuesday, disposing of a criminal review petition.

The judges, however, mentioned that life imprisonment was deemed to be equivalent to 30 years if sections 45 and 53 were considered along with sections 55 and 57 of the Penal Code and 35A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

But the convicts sentenced to imprisonment until natural death by the court or a tribunal or the International Crimes Tribunal will not be entitled to the reduced punishment of 30 years, the judges said.