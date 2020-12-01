Bangladesh logs 2,293 new virus cases, another 31 die

The death toll surged to 6,675 after 31 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,513 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 383,224.

Globally, over 63.29 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.