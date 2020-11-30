PSC publishes 42nd and 43rd BCS exam circulars for government jobs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2020 08:48 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2020 08:48 PM BdST
The Public Service Commission has issued circulars for the 42nd and 43th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations seeking applications for government jobs.
The commission published the circulars on its website on Monday.
More to follow
