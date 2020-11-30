Home > Bangladesh

Breach of mask rules may lead to jail term: govt

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Nov 2020 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2020 05:24 PM BdST

The government has instructed the authorities to take harsher measures to enforce mask rules amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases and deaths in Bangladesh.

A breach of rules amid the coronavirus outbreak may lead to a jail term alongside a fine, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"As we said before, we will take strict action over the use of masks form this week. People without face masks outdoors will have to pay Tk 500 in fine. We’ve asked the mobile courts to toughen punishment.”

"The result of the mobile court operations over the use of face masks is positive outside Dhaka. People in district towns are becoming more careful.”

"People will have to face jail terms if they don't pay attention to the restrictions over face masks," the cabinet secretary added.

The government had made it mandatory for all to wear masks outdoors at the end of July. Many disregarded the rules.

The Cabinet Division also asked the local administrations to run mobile courts alongside running awareness campaigns for masks.

