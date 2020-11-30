Bangladesh logs 2,525 virus cases, highest daily count in 3 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2020 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2020 03:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,525 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily tally in about three months, taking the caseload so far to 464,932.
The death toll surged to 6,644 after 35 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries narrowly outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,239 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 380,711.
As many as 15,372 samples were tested at 118 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 16.43 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 81.89 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 62.78 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
