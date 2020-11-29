Shafiul Milky, who studied medicine in Bangladesh, is charged with rape, sexual assault in Australia

Milky, 56, studied medicine at Mymensingh Medical College in Bangladesh before migrating to Australia. He now faced 15 offences in the Geelong Magistrates' Court, according to the report.

His patients alleged that he touched their breasts and thighs, and digitally penetrated their genitals. The alleged offences occurred between 2012 and 2019.

The case dossier mentioned Dr Milky “placed his hand on [a patient's] breast and physically manipulated it, while being aware that [the patient] was not consenting or might not be consenting".

He also "pulled her underwear down exposing her vagina and touched her groin area".

In 2017, and again in March 2018, he is alleged to have raped a female patient, by "introducing his fingers in her vagina without her consent".

All of the alleged offending was said to have occurred "under the guise of performing a legitimate medical procedure".

In 2019, his registration was suspended by the Medical Board of Australia. However, it was reinstated, with conditions, by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) two months later.

Dr Milky, who received his AMC certificate from the Australian Medical Council in 2012, was restricted to practising only at approved locations and was banned from having any contact with female patients.

The ban includes consultation, interview, examination, assessment, prescribing for, advising, or otherwise treating a patient, whether it is in person or on a communication device, according to a 2019 report on oceangrovevoice.com.au based in the Bellarine.

It added that the Medical Board of Australia placed ‘gender-based restrictions’ on Dr Milky on March 25, 2019.

The Medical Board of Australia has applied to VCAT to have that decision lifted, asking that Dr Milky's registration once again be suspended until the hearing of his review application.