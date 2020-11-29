Bangladesh reports 1,788 new virus cases, 29 deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Nov 2020 03:41 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2020 03:41 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,788 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 462,407.
The death toll surged to 6,609 after 29 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,287 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 378,172.
As many as 13,737 samples were tested at 118 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.02 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 81.78 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 62.29 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.45 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- How Islamist protests were galvanised
- Govt plans relocation of Kamalapur station
- Temperature drops below 10°C in the north
- Arrest Mamunul, Faizul: Shahbagh protesters
- Daily tally: 36 virus deaths, 1,908 cases
- Man burnt by 'co-workers' dies
- No department for people with disabilities yet
- Babunagari threatens to tear down statues
Most Read
- Beijing takes its South China Sea strategy to the Himalayas
- Bangladesh to extend income tax return submission deadline amid surging coronavirus cases
- Govt plans relocation of Kamalapur train station for metrorail
- Shahbagh protesters demand arrest of Islamists who oppose Bangabandhu’s statue
- Shakib reaches T20 ‘double’ with 5,000 runs and 350 wickets
- The ‘floating’ road in Kishoreganj
- Temperature drops below 10°C in northern Bangladesh
- Islamist group planned Friday protests on Facebook: police
- Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended past Nov 30: NBR
- Bangladesh suspends banking job tests amid surge in virus cases