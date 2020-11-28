Temperature drops below 10°C in northern Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2020 10:49 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2020 10:49 PM BdST
The mercury has begun to drop in Bangladesh two days after a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal hit India’s southeastern coasts.
The temperature plunged to as low as 9.6 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia, the furthest tip of northern Bangladesh, on Saturday. It was the lowest temperature recorded this season.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the temperature may drop further 2 to 3 degrees Celsius overnight.
The lowest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists said the chilly weather will continue for two to three days before the
temperature rises again.
The full-blown winter cold will strike Bangladesh in December. It may turn into a moderate cold wave in the northern, northeastern and central regions.
After the cyclonic storm Nivar, another low is forming over the Bay. It may intensify and become a deep depression or even a cyclone, said senior meteorologist Abdur Rahman. But it will not affect Bangladesh, he added.
In Sunday’s forecast, the Met Office said weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during early morning.
Night temperature may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius and day temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country.
