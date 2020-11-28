Shahbagh protesters demand arrest of Islamists who oppose Bangabandhu’s statue
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2020 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2020 08:53 PM BdST
Activists have demonstrated at Dhaka’s Shahbagh demanding the arrest of Islamist leaders Mamunul Haque and Sayed Faizul Karim for opposing the construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s statue.
The demonstration under the banner of Muktijuddho Mancha disrupted traffic at the intersection for about an hour from 4 pm on Saturday.
They took out a procession from the Raju Memorial sculpture and gathered at Shahbagh.
Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury, a former judge of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, and sculptor Rasha also joined the protests.
Rasha said the “extremists” are opposing the statue because they have the “hidden agenda” of toppling the pro-liberation government.
The Muktijuddho Mancha’s President Aminul Islam Bulbul and General Secretary Al Mamun also delivered speeches.
