Petrol pump worker set on fire by co-workers dies in Dhaka hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2020 10:32 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2020 10:32 AM BdST
A petrol pump worker, who was set on fire by his co-workers, has died in a Dhaka hospital.
Riyad Hossain, 20, breathed his last after three days of treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 1 am on Saturday, said Md Bachchu Mia, an inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.
Riyad was an honours student at Siddheswari College. He lived with his family on Jurain Commissioner Road. He had taken up a part-time job at Jurain ‘S Ahmed’ petrol pump on Nov 4 to support his father Farid Mia, a driver.
Riyad was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning with severe burns.
His colleagues at the petrol pump had poured petrol on him and set him on fire, said Shyampur Police Station SI Md Mahbubur Rahman.
Suspects Mahmudul Hasan Emon, 22, Fahad Ahmed Pavel, 28, and Shahidul Islam Rony, 18, have been arrested in the case started by Riyad's father.
The three are currently in jail but the police are yet to interrogate them, said SI Mahbubur. Another application will be filed requesting police custody of the suspects as the victim is dead.
Riyad's father, however, said he did not know the details of the incident.
Riyad and the three suspects were working as operators at the pump. Emon had fallen asleep at night and Riyad woke him up, which may have sparked the incident, according to SI Mahbubur
- Man burnt by 'co-workers' dies
- No department for people with disabilities yet
- Babunagari threatens to tear down statues
- Daily tally: 20 virus deaths, 2,273 cases
- Hospital keeps patients out with minister in
- Kuwait to deliver verdict in MP Shahid case on Jan 28
- ACC prosecutes ex-AB Bank chairman
- Vaccine will be for all: health minister
Most Read
- Actor Aly Zaker dies after four-year battle with cancer
- Tributes pour in for Aly Zaker, a revered actor
- Bangladesh radical Islamist leader threatens to pull down statues
- Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
- Dhaka hospital closes its doors to outpatients as health minister attends event inside
- Britain and other nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid trial questions
- Beximco seeks to import 1m more vaccines for private sector employees from India
- ‘She was with us when no one else was there’: Rina Akter is floating sex workers’ last resort
- Bangladesh posts 2,273 new virus cases, 20 deaths in a day
- Saudi Arabia has suspended Turkish meat imports: Turkish union