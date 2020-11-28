Petrol pump worker set on fire by co-workers dies in Dhaka hospital

Riyad Hossain, 20, breathed his last after three days of treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 1 am on Saturday, said Md Bachchu Mia, an inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

Riyad was an honours student at Siddheswari College. He lived with his family on Jurain Commissioner Road. He had taken up a part-time job at Jurain ‘S Ahmed’ petrol pump on Nov 4 to support his father Farid Mia, a driver.

Riyad was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning with severe burns.

His colleagues at the petrol pump had poured petrol on him and set him on fire, said Shyampur Police Station SI Md Mahbubur Rahman.

Suspects Mahmudul Hasan Emon, 22, Fahad Ahmed Pavel, 28, and Shahidul Islam Rony, 18, have been arrested in the case started by Riyad's father.

The three are currently in jail but the police are yet to interrogate them, said SI Mahbubur. Another application will be filed requesting police custody of the suspects as the victim is dead.

Riyad's father, however, said he did not know the details of the incident.

Riyad and the three suspects were working as operators at the pump. Emon had fallen asleep at night and Riyad woke him up, which may have sparked the incident, according to SI Mahbubur