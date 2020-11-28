Bangladesh logs 1,908 new virus cases, deaths jump by 36
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2020 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2020 03:33 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,908 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 460,619.
The death toll surged to 6,580 after 36 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 2,209 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 375,885.
As many as 14,012 samples were tested at 118 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 13.62 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 81.60 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 61.70 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.44 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Daily tally: 36 virus deaths, 1,908 cases
- Man burnt by 'co-workers' dies
- No department for people with disabilities yet
- Babunagari threatens to tear down statues
- Daily tally: 20 virus deaths, 2,273 cases
- Hospital keeps patients out with minister in
- Kuwait to deliver verdict in MP Shahid case on Jan 28
- ACC prosecutes ex-AB Bank chairman
Most Read
- Bangladesh radical Islamist leader threatens to pull down statues
- Tributes pour in for Aly Zaker, a revered actor
- Actor Aly Zaker dies after four-year battle with cancer
- Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
- Beximco seeks to import 1m more vaccines for private sector employees from India
- Britain and other nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid trial questions
- Dhaka hospital closes its doors to outpatients as health minister attends event inside
- Petrol pump worker set on fire by co-workers dies in Dhaka hospital
- Saudi Arabia has suspended Turkish meat imports: Turkish union
- WHO says would be ‘highly speculative’ to say COVID did not emerge in China