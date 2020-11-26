Hasina leads Bangladesh in mourning football legend Diego Maradona

“The Argentine player, one of the greatest in football’s history, will be remembered forever by the fans of the game and his sporting skills will inspire footballer for ages to come,” she said in a condolence message, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Maradona, who led Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup, was a uniquely gifted player and charismatic figure.

Arguably the greatest footballer to play the game before drug and alcohol addiction marred his career, he died at his home in Argentina aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday.