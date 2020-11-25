Fire destroys scores of shanties, shops in Mirpur slum

The fire broke out in the slum in Baunia Dam B Block adjacent to Kalshi Bus Stand at 2:10 am on Wednesday, said Kamrul Hasan, an officer of the fire service's control room.

Later, 12 units of the fire service arrived at the spot and doused the flames after an hour's efforts.

At least 43 shanties and 12 shops were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. No casualties were reported, said Kamrul.

A day earlier, a fire had destroyed around 250 shanties at Saat Tola slum in Dhaka's Mohakhali.