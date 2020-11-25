Fire destroys scores of shanties, shops in Mirpur slum
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2020 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2020 11:29 AM BdST
A fire has burned down several shanties and shops at a slum in Mirpur's Kalshi.
The fire broke out in the slum in Baunia Dam B Block adjacent to Kalshi Bus Stand at 2:10 am on Wednesday, said Kamrul Hasan, an officer of the fire service's control room.
At least 43 shanties and 12 shops were destroyed in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. No casualties were reported, said Kamrul.
A day earlier, a fire had destroyed around 250 shanties at Saat Tola slum in Dhaka's Mohakhali.
