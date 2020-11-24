Jamalpur MP Faridul Haque Khan is tapped to become new state minister for religious affairs

President Md Abdul Hamid will administer the oath to the new officeholder at 7pm Tuesday at Bangabhaban's Darbar Hall, according to the head of state's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin.

Typically, the presidential palace hosts a brief event when one or two ministers or state ministers take oath. But the arrangements are likely to be further downscaled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Cabinet Division usually organises the swearing-in ceremonies, but it has not communicated anything officially yet.

Speculation was rife on social media about the swearing-in of a new state minister on Monday, while news outlets also reported on the matter. But the government has so far remained tightlipped over it.

Md Faridul Haque Khan Dulal, a ruling Awami League MP from Jamalpur-2 (Islampur), is representing the constituency for the third time.

“Maybe a gazette will be issued tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. We will know about it then,” Faridul, 64, told bdnews24.com on Monday.