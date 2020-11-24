Bangladesh’s COVID cases top 450,000
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2020 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2020 03:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,230 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 451,990.
The death toll surged to 6,448 after 32 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, the government said in a statement.
The number of new recoveries narrowly overshot active cases in the same period as another 2,266 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 366,877.
As many as 15,018 samples were tested at 117 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 14.85 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 81.17 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 59.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.39 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
