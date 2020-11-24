Bangladesh plans new pandemic restrictions; no more lockdowns
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2020 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2020 01:32 PM BdST
The government is set to impose new pandemic restrictions in certain sectors as the COVID-19 caseload continues to climb.
“It’s not possible to impose a full lockdown,” said Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader during a media briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
Neither Pakistan nor India was able to do it, the minister said.
"The infections are increasing daily and the government is ready to tackle the crisis. The prime minister is personally monitoring the issue. Tough decisions will be made.”
The use of masks will be made mandatory from now, Quader said. Those without masks will be fined. The prime minister is “very serious about this issue”.
Asked whether the government is thinking about imposing another lockdown, Quader said: "There is no such timetable. A tough decision will be taken, if necessary, after observing the pandemic situation. Mask-wearing has been made mandatory for now.”
Most Read
- Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
- MP Haji Selim takes back control of land claimed by Agrani Bank
- British Airways seeks Bangladesh clearance to resume Dhaka-London flights after 11 years
- Bangladesh to clamp down on defiance of mask mandate
- Speculations swirl over new state minister for religious affairs
- Teen who left UK to join IS should not be allowed back, Supreme Court told
- Bangladesh will get vaccine first when India begins delivery: Salman Rahman
- BNP leader Ishraque Hossain acquitted in ACC case
- Fire destroys shanties at Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali
- Bangladesh logs 2,419 new virus cases, another 28 die