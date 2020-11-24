Bangladesh plans new pandemic restrictions; no more lockdowns

“It’s not possible to impose a full lockdown,” said Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader during a media briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Neither Pakistan nor India was able to do it, the minister said.

"The infections are increasing daily and the government is ready to tackle the crisis. The prime minister is personally monitoring the issue. Tough decisions will be made.”

The use of masks will be made mandatory from now, Quader said. Those without masks will be fined. The prime minister is “very serious about this issue”.

Asked whether the government is thinking about imposing another lockdown, Quader said: "There is no such timetable. A tough decision will be taken, if necessary, after observing the pandemic situation. Mask-wearing has been made mandatory for now.”