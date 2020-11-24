Bangladesh court halts sale of firearms used in liberation war
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2020 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2020 03:02 PM BdST
The High Court has halted the sale of weapons used in the liberation war.
It also ordered the government to submit a report on the stock and current state of those firearms in six months.
A virtual bench of Justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the order with a ruling on Tuesday, following the hearing of a writ petition.
The court ordered the authorities to explain why the sale or shifting of firearms will not be declared illegal and why those should not be preserved for the future generation as part of history.
The defence secretary, the finance secretary, the liberation war affairs secretary and the commerce secretary have been ordered to respond to the rule.
Lawyer ZI Khan Panna represented the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Russell Chowdhury was the state counsel.
- Virus cases top 450,000
- No lockdowns, but new virus restrictions loom
- New state minister set to be sworn in
- Sangbad acting editor Muniruzzaman dies
- Fire erupts at Dhaka slum
- Long wait for ‘smart’ driving licences
- Mercury drops to 10 degrees Celsius in north
- Govt reports 2,419 new virus cases, 28 deaths
Most Read
- Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
- MP Haji Selim takes back control of land claimed by Agrani Bank
- British Airways seeks Bangladesh clearance to resume Dhaka-London flights after 11 years
- Bangladesh to clamp down on defiance of mask mandate
- Speculations swirl over new state minister for religious affairs
- Bangladesh will get vaccine first when India begins delivery: Salman Rahman
- Teen who left UK to join IS should not be allowed back, Supreme Court told
- Fire destroys shanties at Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali
- Trump finally gives the green light to proceed with Biden transition
- Bangladesh plans new pandemic restrictions; no more lockdowns