Temperature plunges near 10°C in northern Bangladesh ahead of winter
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2020 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2020 10:53 PM BdST
The mercury has dropped to 10.3 degrees Celsius in the northern regions of Bangladesh as a depression is sweeping over the Bay of Bengal.
Although meteorologists fear the depression may transform into a cyclone, it is less likely to hurtle towards Bangladesh.
The Met Office recorded the lowest temperature of Monday in Rajshahi’s Badalgacchi. It registered the lowest of 10.3 degrees Celsius there, and 10.5 degrees at Rangpur’s Tentulia.
The mercury plunged to 11 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi, Dinajpur, Chuadanga, Srimangal and Rajarhat.
Dhaka registered a minimum of 16.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to Met Office’s weather report in the evening.
The highest temperature was recorded in the coastal Chattogram and Sandwip at 29.8 degrees Celsius.
Senior meteorologist Abdur Rahman said, “The temperature may drop further in some regions (Monday night). It will increase for both days and nights under the sunny weather from Wednesday.”
The Met Office said weather may remain dry over the country. Light to moderate fog may occur at places during late night to early morning.
Night temperature may rise slightly over the southern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise slightly.
According to the long-term forecast, mild to moderate cold wave might sweep over the country’s north, north-eastern and central regions in the last half of December.
A low over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression over the Southwest Bay and adjoining areas.
Meteorologist Rahman said, “This could intensify further and turn into a cyclone. If it does so, it will be called Cyclone Nivar. The name has been coined by Iran.”
“But it will have no effect on Bangladesh, even if it develops into a cyclone; it will head towards India-Sri Lanka coasts. The depression is quite far away from Bangladesh. We think it will not cause rains and storms,” he added.
