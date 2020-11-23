Bangladesh logs 2,419 new virus cases, another 28 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2020 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2020 03:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,419 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 449,760.
The death toll surged to 6,416 after 28 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, the government said in a statement.
Another 2,183 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 364,611.
As many as 16,059 samples were tested at 117 authorised labs in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 15.06 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 81.07 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.43 percent.
Globally, over 58.69 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.38 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
